Campfire on the Core Trail: The Record for Monday, Jan. 12

Monday, Jan. 12

8:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a campfire on the Yampa River Core Trail. Campfires are not allowed on city property, so the party was cited for illegal burning.

11:29 a.m. Officers received a report from someone who said they suspected a transient person was sleeping inside a business in the 900 block of Weiss Drive. Officers investigated the area but could not find anyone.

11:58 a.m. Officers received a report from a resident in the 200 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road who said a neighbor hit their car overnight. Officers contacted the neighbor and issued them a citation.

12:16 p.m. A tow company towed a vehicle from the 2000 block of Shield Drive and later found out the vehicle was reported stolen from the Front Range. The case has been moved to another police department on the Front Range.

12:38 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a fraudulent unemployment call in the 27000 block of Neptune Place in Clark.

12:47 p.m. Officers received a call from a man who said a truck parked in the 300 block of Anglers Drive was blocking his property. Officers contacted the vehicle owner, who agreed to move the vehicle.

2:33 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of two skiers colliding in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

2:48 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue who said she wanted to report that her bank told her they found suspicious activity on her account.

2:58 p.m. Officers received a call from a Steamboat Springs Transit driver who said a man on the bus was intoxicated and causing a scene. Officers contacted the man, and he agreed to exit the bus.

3:19 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza who said her vehicle had been vandalized. Officers are investigating.

Total incidents: 64

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue Responded to 12 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

