Campfire left to smolder, spread: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 14
Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021
4:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue after receiving a report of trespassing.
4:16 a.m. Officers received a report of a hit and run vehicle collision near the corner of Shield Drive and Lincoln Avenue.
9:29 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received an animal complaint stemming from the 32000 block of Gray Hawk Lane in Steamboat.
11:19 a.m. The Yampa Fire Protection District was called to the Single Creek Trailhead after receiving a report of a campfire that had been left smoldering, eventually burning an area of about 20 to 30 square feet.
12:20 p.m. Officers were called to the 400 block of Pearl Street after receiving a report of theft.
4 p.m. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Sixth Street in Hayden after a vehicle crashed into a business. The driver and passenger were not injured.
7:08 p.m. Steamboat officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the 1400 block of Morgan Court in Steamboat.
Total incidents: 40
• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to seven calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
