Campaign sign leads to argument: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

12:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Flattop Circle. A group of people had been at a bar before inviting another group of men back to a house. A disturbance began inside, which involved a purse grabbing, and moved to an altercation outside as police arrived on the scene.

10:35 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a male and female arguing in the parking lot of a bsuiness in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. One person was holding up a political sign that offended another person, and that person came over and started arguing.

12:34 p.m. Police were called by someone who reported a bear following them into their garage in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane. The bear was trying to get into the trash and left before officers arrived.

12:51 p.m. Officers received a report of a restaurant in the 1800 block of Elk River Plaza getting prank calls. Numerous businesses have been reporting the prank calls.

2:24 p.m. Police responded to a report about a person who refused to show identification at a store in the 100 block of Ninth Street.

3:57 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a structure fire.

4:15 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an illegal burn on County Road 38.

4:24 p.m. Deputies, joined by Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers, responded to a call for assistance at Fish Creek Falls.

7:19 p.m. Police responded to a report of a loud party in the 1400 block of Flattop Circle.

9:47 p.m. Deputies responded to an alleged theft in the 27000 block of Silver Spur St.

Total incidents: 59

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.