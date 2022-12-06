Calling Routt County restaurants and caterers: Tell the Pilot & Today your plans for Christmas to be included in our dining guide
The Steamboat Pilot & Today is putting together a dining guide for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that will include all restaurants and caterers offering meals through the holidays.
The guide will serve as a resource for those looking to grab a meal or support a local business. The guide will include what businesses are open, their hours, what they are serving, whether a reservation is required and how to place an order for catered meals, among other information.
Please email the Pilot & Today’s digital engagement editor Shelby Reardon at sreardon@steamboatpilot.com with any and all information by Dec. 16. The story will be published in print and online the week leading up to Christmas Eve.
