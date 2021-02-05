CAIC issues avalanche warning for Steamboat and Flat Tops areas
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Friday morning, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center increased the avalanche outlook for Steamboat Springs and the Flat Tops to high and issued an avalanche warning.
“A foot or more of new snow and strong winds have combined to overload our fragile snowpack,” according to the CAIC’s website.
The current conditions are making large, wide and deadly avalanches very easy to trigger. Wind-drifted slopes, where slabs are thicker and more cohesive, will produce more massive and deadly avalanches.
CAIC is urging people in the exploring the backcountry to stay off of and out from underneath of slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Avalanches can break just below the new storm snow or deeper on buried weak layers, according to the CAIC.
