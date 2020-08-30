Bystander assistance: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 29

Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

3:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a dog barking in the 60 block of East Maple Street. Officers issued a written warning.

4:41 a.m. Officers received a report of a possible bear in a dumpster in the area of Mountain Village Circle. Officers found no signs of a bear, and the dumpster was secure.

9:08 a.m. Police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife were called about a dog chasing young deer in the 50 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

10:03 a.m. Officers received a report of a male party stomping around and swinging his arms around outside in the 1900 block of Clubhouse Drive.

10:15 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal bite in the 37800 block of Routt County Road 179.

11:38 a.m. Officers received a report from staff at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle about threatening messages they had received from a former employee.

12:33 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 23400 block of Willow Island Trail in Oak Creek.

1:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of theft at a condominium complex in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. A tenant who had left for a couple of months returned to find his roommate had placed his stuff outside and items were missing.

5:34 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a wildland fire in the Sleeping Giant area.

8:15 p.m. Officers responded to an argument between neighbors in the 300 block of Sixth Street. A male party had parked his vehicle in front of his neighbor’s garage.

10:28 p.m. Police were called about an intoxicated party attempting to get in a vehicle in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. A bystander offered to drive the party home when officers arrived.

Total incidents: 58

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.