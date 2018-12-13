STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In times of dire need, breweries across the U.S. answer the call.

Butcherknife Brewing Co. and Storm Peak Brewing Co. in Steamboat Springs are teaming up with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and over 1,400 other breweries nationwide to produce the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, a fundraiser beer for the Camp Fire Relief Fund.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. — based in Chico, California, where the Camp Fire wildfire burned more than 153,000 acres, claimed the lives of 85 people and destroyed more than 13,000 homes — sent out a "bat signal" in the form of a letter to breweries across the country asking them to brew the company’s Resilience IPA recipe and sell it to local customers to raise money for the Camp Fire Relief Fund.

Tasting Notes Expected ferment: 6.7 percent alcohol by volume Yeast: Chico (aka Northern California) yeast variety, which is one of Butcherknife's house yeasts. Expected taste: "We expect copper to amber in appearance, accompanied by earthy, floral and citrus aromas from the hops, along with some bready, biscuity and toffee aromas from the malts. The flavor will likely present a strong malty backbone on the palate, with more of the citrus, earthy and floral characteristics from the hops."

“We are very excited to be a part of such a wonderful effort, because the tables could very easily turn someday, and our community could require similar help,” Butcherknife brewer David Elrod said.

Sierra Nevada also has announced a Resilience Night event scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 20. They invite communities coast to coast to stop by local breweries and try the new Resilience brew. According to the brewery, 100 percent of proceeds from sales of the beer will benefit victims and first responders impacted from the wildfire.

Butcherknife plans to brew the beer on Friday and will have 15 barrels ready and tapped closer to New Year's Eve.

With one barrel yielding about 250 pints of beer, Elrod said Butcherknife is hoping to sell around 1,500 pints of beer priced at $6, the suggested price established by Sierra Nevada.

Storm Peak is included on the national list of brewers participating in the Resilience IPA project, and they plan to release more information in the next week on brewing details.

Sierra Nevada is working with malt, hop and yeast suppliers to provide raw ingredient donations for each of the breweries. A few of the national suppliers include Country Malt Group for the barley products and S.S. Steiner for the hop products.

"The brewing community in general has always helped one another for anything like borrowing ingredients between each other," Elrod said. "To see that on a much large scale of breweries across the country pitching in and helping fill a dire need, it's pretty inspiring."

Elrod said the list of participating breweries is impressive and includes big names in the industry like Left Hand Brewing Co. out of Longmont, Bells Brewery out of Michigan, Surly Brewing out of Minnesota and Celis Brewery out of Texas.

The Resilience IPA is a defined recipe that each brewery was given in addition to a list of specific ratios recommended by Sierra Nevada.

"They left it somewhat open-ended for brewers to get creative with the recipe," Elrod said. "The yeast actually is what does the magic. Really, it's up to that and chance that will determine the taste difference."

