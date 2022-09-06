Bust of Steamboat encourages planning ‘pink’ events

Additional volunteers are needed this year to assist the Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Project, also known as Bust of Steamboat, that works to encourage local business participation and fundraising events in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Bust of Steamboat committee began raising funds for local women fighting breast cancer in 1999 and works to spread awareness and provide funding to assist with unpaid needs of breast cancer patients.

Individuals and businesses can help with efforts by hosting events and fundraisers anytime in or throughout the month of October during the Paint the Town Pink efforts. Past activities have ranged from fundraising music nights at local establishments to restaurants that donate proceeds from special pink drinks. Other businesses have donated some proceeds from products on a special day or throughout the month. Businesses can add pink ribbon displays, and employees can wear pink to promote breast cancer awareness and early screenings.

The Bust of Steamboat assists people battling breast cancer in Routt and Moffat counties, and can pay for mammograms, wellness visits, biopsies, wigs, transportation costs and some treatment costs for uninsured and underinsured patients.

The awareness project notes that 35 to 40 women within the Yampa Valley are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

To get involved, contact Marlene Fisher at 970-846-9911 or email the committee at info@thebustofsteamboat.org . Learn more at http://www.TheBustofSteamboat.org .