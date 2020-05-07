Open for Business: Steamboat Winery

Steamboat Winery

The details Steamboat Winery

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday for delivery/shipping orders

32365 Routt County Road 41 in Steamboat Springs

704-609-3875

steamboatwinery.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We offer free doorstep delivery in Steamboat Springs and ship to most states.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

I have witnessed some uplifting acts of kindness and love: a person giving money to someone at the grocery store who didn’t have enough money to complete his purchase; people at Starbucks drive-thru buying coffee for those behind them — almost 40 cars in a row; people sending care packages to friends and families; people supporting small businesses in town and much more. I realize our community is extra special, and I am thankful to be a part of it. Personally, I have appreciated the quality family time though realizing that many are not so fortunate at this time.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

I have been overwhelmed by the people who have made purchases just to be kind, knowing that we have lost our restaurant and lodging company sales — of course, the benefit of enjoying nice wine is not too painful, I hope. I was especially moved by a local resident who bought cases of wine to make local “quarantine gift baskets” for friends and family in the area.

How can the community support you at this time?

Continue to follow the recommended guidelines to keep our community safe, and if you are able, please join our wine club or just order a bottle of wine or sparkling grape juice to celebrate our blessings.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are releasing a Rodeo Merlot wine in May or June, made with Colorado grapes and 10% of all summer sales will go to the Yampa Valley COVID-19 Response Fund to support locals affected by the coronavirus pandemic. For the month of May, our Ranch Dog Rose wine will be 10% off in celebration of Mother’s Day and the mothers, like me, who have had to relearn how to find the volume of a triangular sphere.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Email steamboatwinery@gmail.com or visit our website.

