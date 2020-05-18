Open for Business: Steamboat Meat & Seafood Co.

Steamboat Meat & Seafood Co.

Courtesy

The details Steamboat Meat & Seafood Co.

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday

1030 Yampa St. in Steamboat Springs

970-879-3504

steamboatseafood.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We have implemented the following practices to protect our customers as well as our staff: wearing masks, daily employee health screening, a sneeze guard in front of the register and limiting the number of customers in the shop at once. We are encouraging orders to be called in for pick up and are offering free delivery after a certain price point.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

Our retail shop is busier than ever due to our reliable resources and fresh farm-to-table concept.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

We have had a lot of great feedback on our new meat and seafood bundles that are $99 for 15 pounds of frozen meat or $75 for 8 pounds of seafood.

How can the community support you at this time?

Help us to support local farmers and ranches.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are proud to say we have been a great supporter of feeding our community with our food donations to Snow Bowl, as well as fresh house-made pasta to Steamboat Resort.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Facebook and Instagram.

