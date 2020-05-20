Open for Business: Steamboat Hypnosis

The details Steamboat Hypnosis

Open daily, by appointment

By phone or Skype

970-879-1159

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We have been utilizing phone and Skype appointments. More recently we are able to do one-on-one meetings, with social distancing.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

I have seen more openness, connection and a realization of what is really important. Also, there seems to be a greater willingness to change and adapt to change.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

A sincere gratitude that there are people out there who understand, empathize and care.

How can the community support you at this time?

The best way the community can support me is to support each other. And to not be afraid to reach out if help is needed with anxiety, fear or depression. I feel a divisiveness taking place, and I wish people would realize that we have more that connects us than divides us.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

I am offering a 50% discount on a first session to all health care workers, grocery store employees and bus, sanitation and delivery drivers.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Call 970-879-1159.

