Open for Business: Steamboat Emergency Center

Steamboat Emergency Center

Courtesy

The details Steamboat Emergency Center

Open 24/7

1600 Mid Valley Drive in Steamboat Springs

970-846-6230

steamboatemergency.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We have established protocols to ensure all patients, visitors and staff are protected. Upon arrival, we make certain all persons are wearing masks and immediately placed in isolation when appropriate. The facility has all necessary PPE and full-time personnel to treat any level of illness.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

During these uncertain and dangerous times, the community has united like never before. The people of Steamboat Springs have put differences aside to focus on keeping one another safe and healthy, proving yet again why this town is so special.

Support Local Journalism Donate



What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Our facility has cared for multiple individuals suffering illness related to COVID-19. Patient and family feedback has been remarkably positive and consistent regarding the level of care provided. One of the most fulfilling aspects of our work is hearing back from those who desperately needed our help and subsequently recovered as a result of our efforts.

How can the community support you at this time?

The community can continue putting trust in the Steamboat Emergency Center for any and all of its emergent needs. Our highly qualified medical staff will continue to provide a patient centered experience while creating a safe and supportive environment. We are here 24/7 and take pride in serving this unique community.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are keeping our doors open 24/7, with all of our staff fully prepared for anything. Steamboat Emergency Center has worked hard to ensure we have the necessary PPE and medical team available to treat any emergency, even the most life-threatening. Our entire staff is dedicated to serving this community during this stressful time.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Please refer to our website or call us directly for any updates or concerns. Importantly, we are now offering both COVID-19 PCR and serum antibody testing.

Is your business listed in our online directory? If not, visit SteamboatPilot.com/communitybulletinboard and enter your business’ details at no cost. To be featured as a business profile, email Sophie Dingle at sophiedingle11@gmail.com for more information.