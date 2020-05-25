Open for Business: Rocky Mountain Repair
Rocky Mountain Repair
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, weekends by appointment only
1605 Shield Drive in Steamboat Springs
970-846-7740
rockymtnrepair.com
During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?
Employees are required to wear masks and are using hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes liberally. They also stay 6 feet apart, and if they are ill in any way, they must stay home.
Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?
It has been really beautiful to see the way our community and so many others have come together to help those in need.
What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?
Our customers have been grateful for the door-to-door pick up and delivery option that we offer for customer vehicles when a repair is booked with us.
How can the community support you at this time?
We are open for business. Call us with your vehicle repair and maintenance needs and help us continue to operate.
What are you doing to support the community at this time?
We are offering a promotional free tow within 10 miles of the repair shop when a service is booked.
Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?
Twenty-four/seven dispatch from our sister company Rocky Mountain Towing.
