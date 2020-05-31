Open for Business: Joki

Joki

Courtesy

The details Joki

Open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday; noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday

910 Yampa St. in Steamboat Springs

970-761-2107

eatjoki.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

The most significant change we made was opening up online ordering and contactless payment, making it super easy to order and pay online without needing either guest or staff to touch payment. We also are getting our phone redirected from work to our cell phones, so we can take phone calls from home and reduce the number of employees in the restaurant.

To continue to do business, we have streamlined our menu and removed raw fish during this time. We are having fun with new recipes and adding new items on the weekends. Banh mi (Vietnamese sandwiches) have been a big hit on the weekends. We also offered pho for the last two weekends. This gives our customers something new to try, we get to get creative in the kitchen, and it allows us to speak with our customers about something new each week.

We have also been offering ramen starter kits including frozen broth and noodles for people to cook at home. We love seeing what customers are putting together in their own kitchens.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

This crisis has given us the chance to get creative with our business, both in the kitchen and out. We’re having a ton of fun trying new food items and recipes. We’ve also been able to spend more time with our 2 1/2-year-old daughter at home, who has been loving the extra time with mom and dad. This also has allowed us to connect with our customers in a more intimate way. We are so appreciative of their support, especially during this time.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Our biggest boost in more ways than one was offering our customers a ramen punch card. It’s a card for 10 ramens for $100 to be used for dine-in only. This gave our customers an amazing deal but also the opportunity to support us during this time. The support we received was amazing. We truly love our guests, and we love being a part of the Steamboat community. We have received countless messages from customers thanking us for staying open. They’ve shared their love and understanding during this time and how they want us to make it through this.

How can the community support you at this time?

The best thing the community can do to support is to keep ordering with us, to share their experience with their friends that may not have tried us yet and to post their pretty pictures of ramen at home. Besides that, we hope everyone will continue to do their part by being smart and safe during this crisis. As a community, the better we do, the sooner we can get out of this.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are doing our best to provide a bit of normalcy during an extremely irregular time. We look forward to feeding our customers the same great food that they know and love from Joki. We are also offering free meals to our furloughed employees, and we have partnered with Yampa Valley Bank on the To-Go-Together matching campaign.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Updates daily on Instagram and Facebook. And, our most updated menu is on our online ordering site at toasttab.com/joki-steamboat/v3.

