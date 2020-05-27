Open for Business: F.M. Light & Sons

F.M. Light & Sons

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

830 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs

970-879-1822

fmlight.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

F.M. Light & Son’s will soon have an online store. Look for it starting mid-June. Check out Lightning the Horse’s very own Instagram page @lightningsteamboat and his Facebook page @LightningtheHorse. F.M. Light & Sons is also staying connected via Facebook and Instagram as well. We are welcoming customers in the store daily, just like we have been for the last 115 years. In store, we are following all mandated guidelines along with a few extra of our own. We require our employees to wash their hands and to disinfect the register areas every hour.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

F.M. Light & Sons was able to get some much needed maintenance done. Since 1905, we had never before been closed for even two days in a row, so it was a great chance to get to some seriously deferred maintenance.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

We have had multiple orders from Australia and many from all over the U.S. It is great to see the support.

How can the community support you at this time?

Come on down and shop local.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

F.M. Light & Sons sponsored a “Virtual Dance Video” contest through Blizzard Broadcasting. We hope it lifted some spirits. We continue to support our advertising outlets where we can. We also donated to several charities and individuals during this time and continued with our usual donations and sponsorships.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

A good old-fashioned phone call seems to always do the trick.

