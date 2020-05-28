Open for Business: Drunken Onion

Drunken Onion

The details Drunken Onion

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

685 Marketplace Plaza, No. 5 in Steamboat Springs

970-879-8423

info@drunkenonion.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We have continued to be a takeout business, catering, now offering delivery, curbside and remote payment by phone or Venmo.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

Everyone is playing really nice.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Smiles.

How can the community support you at this time?

Stay safe, and let’s get past this thing together.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

We are working to help supply meals to Meals on Wheels for seniors, supporting local businesses and purveyors and keeping my staff employed.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

In our store and on the website too but not everything is available at all times.

