Open for Business: Deja Vu Consignment Boutique

Deja Vu

Courtesy

The details Deja Vu Consignment Boutique

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; Consignment hours: Noon to 5 p.m. every day

624 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs

970-879-9056

dejavusteamboat.com

During the time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

After being closed for six weeks, we reopened and have been getting hundreds of clothing items each day, so we go live on Facebook five days a week, @dejavusteamboat. That way anyone can shop our new arrivals without leaving their home. You can get notified when we go live and find out what items we are showing by texting DejaVu to 95328. It’s super slick and easy.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

My whole family has stepped up to work so that our vulnerable employees can stay home. It’s been great to work with my husband and kids.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

We have been overwhelmed with support and compliments from our customers and consignors. It feels great to be thanked repeatedly for “being here.” We knew were providing a valuable recycling service, but the outpouring of appreciation has been keeping us going.

How can the community support you at this time?

Shop our online store, watch our Facebook Live and Instagram videos, and shop in the store.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

Since every single purchase pays the person who consigned the clothing item, buying from Deja Vu directly supports community members and we can, in turn, support them by being here to keep clothes out of the landfill. We also have $1 and $5 racks of clothing where all the money paid for clothing from these racks goes to local nonprofits. We also donate used textiles if anyone would like to make masks.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Facebook live @dejavusteamboat for shopping and dejavusteamboat.com for consigning men’s and women’s clothing and accessories.

