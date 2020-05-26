Open for Business: Colorado Bagel Co.

Colorado Bagel Co.

Courtesy

The details Colorado Bagel Co.

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday

1815 Central Park Drive in Steamboat Springs

970-870-9657

coloradobagel.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We launched a new website allowing customers to easily order online for curbside pickup.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

We had a baby at the beginning of the pandemic, so we definitely made the most out of our time at home.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

Our customers have expressed gratitude for fresh bagels since we recently reopened.

How can the community support you at this time?

Come on over, say “hello” and please buy bagels.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

While the shop was closed, we had our baker roll, boil and bake fresh bagels specifically for donating to LiftUp of Routt County. Now that we have reopened, we will resume our regular donations to LiftUp.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Visit coloradobagel.com.

