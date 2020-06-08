Open for Business: Air Quality Systems Corp.

Air Quality Systems

Courtesy

The details Air Quality Systems Corp.

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only

PO Box 773293, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477

970-875-0200

sbairqualitysystems.com

During this time of COVID-19, what changes have you made to stay open, still do business and connect with customers?

We have recently reopened after closing down for several weeks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. We do know that at this time of year many customers need our business to reduce risk of dryer vents clogging and to help reduce allergens in the air. Since many businesses do not have tourists at this time, it is the perfect time for us to clean property’s dryer vents and air ducts. We have been helping local restaurants and properties during this time.

Have you discovered any silver linings during this crisis?

There have been so many silver linings during this crisis. The first one is living in a community that takes care of one another. It helps us feel confident when being out on the job. Knowing others will be wearing their face masks and keeping a social distance. We believe “take a little and give a little,” so at this time we are offering discounts for all frontline workers and payments plans for everyone.

What is the best customer experience you’ve had or feedback you’ve received since this crisis began?

We recently received a gift card on top of payment for helping a local and beloved restaurant. Their air duct situation has been very unique for many years, and it was a joy to be able to help them and get them moving on the right track again.

How can the community support you at this time?

We would love your business and are willing to work with you financially. Air duct cleaning is known to enhance air quality, improve overall air circulation, eliminate build-up debris and reduce allergies. Now, after the spread of a virus and having been indoors for long periods of time, is the perfect opportunity for a cleaning. We are a locally owned and operated company. Dave, the owner, is on every cleaning site and takes pride in making sure he leaves every customer satisfied.

What are you doing to support the community at this time?

Fortunately, much of what can be done on the job can be done from the exterior of your home. If Dave needs to enter a home, he does so with a mask and carries disinfectant to wipe down anything he touches afterwards. Plus, this is is all done through social distancing. To all the people on the frontlines of COVID-19 we are offering a 20% discount on dryer vent cleaning and air ducts.

Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Call Dave at 970-875-0200 or follow us on Facebook.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.