Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties announces annual awards

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties recently presented some of its agents with 2021 awards.

In team recognitions, Yazbeck received the Top Team of the Year award, which is given to the team with the highest adjusted gross commission income in their branch.

Additionally, Alicia Doolin was recognized as Salesperson of the Year, which is presented to the agent with the highest gross commission income in their branch.

Coleman Boren was named Rookie of the Year after becoming the agent with the highest adjusted gross income in the office during their first year with the company.

Also, Team Yazbeck was honored with The Distinctive Angel award for giving back to the community through volunteering and other acts of kindness.

“It’s incredible to witness what our agents have accomplished,” company president Ryan Brown said in a statement. “I am honored to work with this group and their dedication to their clients and their communities. I see so many amazing things ahead for the team in not only production, but also giving back where it matters most.”

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is a real estate company that serves the Grand Junction, Durango, Vail, Steamboat Springs, Telluride and Montrose markets in Colorado, along with Sun Valley and Twin Falls, Idaho; Kansas City; and Bozeman, Montana.