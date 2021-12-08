Car Wash changes ownership, adds vacuums and hopes to help locals keep their cars clean

The Velocity Car Wash, formerly Mountain View, has added 14 vacuum bays to its location on the east side of downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

It was easy to see Nathan Day’s pride as the general manager as he stood outside the recently updated Velocity Car Wash in Steamboat Springs.

“There’s a lot that we love about Steamboat,” Day said as he talked about the many improvements Velocity has made at the car wash since buying the Mountain View Car Wash back in March.

Mountain View still owns and operates the two self-serve car washes on the east and west sides of downtown. “I mean there is the atmosphere, the energy and the people,” Day said. “It’s been awesome. When we saw it, we knew we wanted to be here, and it did not take a whole lot of convincing.”

Sunny Bourne, Day’s daughter, is thrilled that the new Velocity location is family run. She works there along with her sisters Jessica and Alysia and husband McCoy.

“Our whole family has washed cars at a bunch of different washes over the years, and we are all able to come and work in one location,” Day said. “We were all happy with our jobs, but then this opportunity came, and we could all go and work at the same location, and it was just too good to pass up.”

The Steamboat wash at 150 Trafalgar Drive is one of three washes Velocity owns in Colorado and one of six the company owns across Colorado and Utah. In the past few weeks, the new owners have installed 14 vacuum bays, which are free for the community.

However, that’s just a few of the improvements customers can expect.

“We’ll have air tools and mat holders at each bay,” Day said. “We’re installing tire shine, extra waxes, nice pay stations (where customers pay before entering the wash) and a second lane for members, so that they can enter the track faster.”

Customers will have a couple of options when they stop by Velocity, including purchasing washes when they arrive at the pay station, which will be staffed, or buying a monthly membership that includes unlimited washes and access to a separate, faster lane.

Day said customers can choose from a number of options, including the basic “Shine” for $12, which includes a warm water wash, triple shine conditioner, undercarriage wash and tire cleaner, and the $21 “Elite,” which includes everything in the “Shine” package, plus EnduraShine nanotech paint protection, Diamond Shine clear coat protect, wheel polish and a 48-hour guarantee. Velocity also offers two packages in the middle, as well.

Day said that for $39 per month, customers can access unlimited washes and use their own lane so that they don’t have to wait. Eventually, the wash plans to add scanners that will read members’ license plates as they drive through the wash.

“The membership includes our top wash, which is $21 and includes tire shine, hot wax sealer. It’s a great wash, and you get unlimited washes for a little bit more than the cost of two washes,” Day said. “Even if you do our least expensive wash, you’re still going to save money if you wash once a week.”

Day said the wash also wants to be environmentally friendly.

“We are concerned about the environment, so we’re putting in a nice water-catch system outside to collect all the drain water,” he said. “We also have a system that filters the water, and we plan on adding to that.”

Day acknowledged there have been a few changes at the Velocity Car Wash that have been hard, such as getting rid of the bay that had been used for detailing to add the extra lane and improving the performance of the wash.

“A lot of the changes that we made were difficult, but I think the overall response has been really good. The majority of our customers are thrilled with how fast they can get through and how clean their car looks in the end,” Day said. “Our focus is on getting a clean, dry, shiny car as fast as we can.”

Day and his family are excited to be in Steamboat and looking forward to serving the community. The wash is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

