Business succession planning workshop set for Friday

The nonprofit Routt County Economic Development Partnership will host the free business workshop “Succession Planning through Employee Ownership” from 11 a.m.-noon Friday in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room in the Routt County Courthouse, 522 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs.

The workshop is part of the offering that the Economic Development Partnership is hosting in response to requests from Routt County business owners. The nonprofit supports entrepreneurs and existing businesses for a more sustainable Yampa Valley community. More information is at RCEDP.org .

​The workshop will be led by Libby Lukens with the Employee Ownership Office Program at Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade. The class will assist current business owners who are thinking about an exit strategy or are curious about alternative business structures.

Registration is requested at luma.com/ycnbr31f . For questions, email Keith Hensley at the RCEDP at Keith.Hensley@RCEDP.org .