Burglary at a dispensary: The Record for Friday, Oct. 22

Friday, Oct. 22

2:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a burglary from a dispensary in the 3000 block of Ingles Lane.

7:17 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a wild animal in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.

12:19 p.m. Officers received a call about a theft from a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Plaza.

5:34 p.m. Officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Central Park Plaza.

8:09 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint from a hotel in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:56 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

9:40 p.m. Officers took a report about an incident of property damage to a business in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 56

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.