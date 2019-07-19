‘Burglars’ turn out to be window cleaners: The Record for Thursday, July 18, 2019

Thursday, July 18, 2019

2:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about some raccoons looting a trash can at Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

7:17 a.m. Police received report of a small black bear stuck inside a dumpster in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way. The animal was gone by the time officers arrived, but they noticed trash on the ground.

11:29 a.m. A man rushed into a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue, claiming someone was pursuing him. Officers reviewed security footage of the area and, true to the man’s word, saw an unknown driver get out of his vehicle and chase him. It is unclear why this happened.

11:45 a.m. A resident reported the theft of more than $1,000 in cash from their home. Police are continuing to investigate.

2:15 p.m. Police received report of a burglary from a residence in the 2600 block of Burgess Creek Road. A woman was sleeping in the house when she was awoken by the sound of multiple men talking outside her bedroom. Officers arrived on scene and found four men in the house, whom the owner had hired to clean the windows. The woman, a tenant, had missed the notice.

3:24 p.m. Police were notified of a drunken man passed out on a lawn in the 2700 block of Village Drive. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

6:56 p.m. People were crowding around a baby moose in a field in the 3800 block of Whistler Road.

10:32 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a 7-year-old girl bitten in the face by a dog, owned by a family friend, at Steamboat Lake. She was taken to the hospital.

11:27 p.m. Police were called about an intoxicated woman causing a disturbance at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square. She left before officers arrived.

Total incidents: 71

Steamboat officers had 51 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers received one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.