Burglarly report: The Record for Friday, July 16
Friday, July 16
1:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of burglary in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:00 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about an intoxicated driver in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
2:46 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Elk River Road.
5:46 p.m. Officers were called about a theft in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:11 p.m. Deputies received a complaint about fireworks in the Steamboat ll subdivision.
11:56 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing on Seventh and Yampa streets.
Total incidents: 78
• Steamboat officers responded to 45 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
