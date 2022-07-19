Bureau of Land Management seeks public comment on big game habitats

The Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado State Office is considering an amendment to oil and gas program decisions in existing resource management plans to promote the conservation of big game corridors and other important big game habitats on bureau-administered land.

“The (Bureau of Land Management) will consider whether to incorporate new or changed oil and gas management decisions in existing land use plans, such as limits on high-density development, including facility and route density limitations, and other lease stipulations that would incorporate conservation measures for important big game habitat areas in Colorado,” according to the project description of the report.

The bureau is planning to create a statewide Resource Management Plan Amendment with an associated environmental impact statement. On July 18, a 45-day public comment period began for comments regarding the scope of the analysis, relevant issues, potential alternatives and identification of other relevant information.

The Bureau of Land Management will work with the Colorado Department of Natural Resources on creating the initiative to conserve habitat for elk, mule deer, moose and other large animals on public lands.

Those interested can submit comment and find more information about the amendment by searching “big game corridor amendment” at EPlanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/ .