Bull moose dies at Keystone ski area after getting tangled in snowmaking electrical cords

Abull moose died this week after it became entangled in electrical cords connected to snowmaking equipment at Keystone ski area.

Ski area workers found the moose wrapped in the wires. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the animal died from “capture myopathy,” which is defined by stress and physical exertion resulting from restraint. Resort workers dragged the dead moose down the mountain behind a truck. An unnamed source captured the removal on video that was sent to The Colorado Sun.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers investigated the death of the animal after the resort reported the incident. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman John Livingston called the death “a unique, highly rare situation that nobody I have spoken with inside CPW has ever seen happen before.”

Livingston said Summit County wildlife managers at the agency do not recall anything similar at any of the county’s four ski areas.

