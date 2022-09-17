Bull moose dies at Keystone ski area after getting tangled in snowmaking electrical cords
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working with Keystone and Vail Resorts on ways to better protect wildlife after what agency spokesman called “a unique, highly rare” incident
The Colorado Sun
Abull moose died this week after it became entangled in electrical cords connected to snowmaking equipment at Keystone ski area.
Ski area workers found the moose wrapped in the wires. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the animal died from “capture myopathy,” which is defined by stress and physical exertion resulting from restraint. Resort workers dragged the dead moose down the mountain behind a truck. An unnamed source captured the removal on video that was sent to The Colorado Sun.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers investigated the death of the animal after the resort reported the incident. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman John Livingston called the death “a unique, highly rare situation that nobody I have spoken with inside CPW has ever seen happen before.”
Livingston said Summit County wildlife managers at the agency do not recall anything similar at any of the county’s four ski areas.
Read more at ColoradoSun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.