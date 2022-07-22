Bulgarian Oscar nominee screens as July foreign film at the library

The Bud Werner Library’s free foreign film series will continue with “Fear,” Bulgaria’s official submission to the 2022 Academy Awards, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, in Library Hall.

The film screens in Bulgarian with English subtitles and follows Svetla, a strong-willed widow who lives alone in a small Bulgarian village close to the Turkish border.

She has recently lost her job as a teacher due to the lack of families with young children. One day, while hunting in a forest, she encounters an African refugee, Bamba, who is trying to reach Germany, and will bring about a dramatic turn in her life. Reluctantly, she offers him hospitality, but day after day, a bond develops as Bamba learns the language and takes part in her daily life. Go to SteamboatLibrary.org/events/fear for more.