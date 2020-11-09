Building Community: Yampa Valley Housing Authority changing lives 1 development at a time

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority is driven by our mission statement which states, “The Yampa Valley Housing Authority supports the local economy, community and businesses of the Yampa Valley by implementing appropriate housing solutions for local workers, other qualified residents and their families.” YVHA is committed to developing additional housing units with a goal of 600 affordable units in the 10-year period of 2017 to 2027.

In early 2017, The Reserves were built with the help of federal tax credits and a public/private partnership. In late 2017, Steamboat voters approved Referendum 5A, a one mil property levy. To date, YVHA has leveraged those funds to complete Alpenglow Village, and now construction has begun on Sunlight Crossings, a new 90-unit development located on the west end of Steamboat. With 397 applicants for Alpenglow Village’s 72 units and a waitlist of over 200 at The Reserves for 48 units, the Housing Authority is excited to bring 90 additional affordable rental units to Steamboat in 2022.

As one of the 397 applicants for Alpenglow Village’s 72 units, Candice Chappell says she was honored to be chosen in the lottery to move into Alpenglow Village. For the last five years, Chappell, a single mother of three children, has been commuting 100 miles a day for her job as a Resource Specialist at Northwest Colorado Center for Independence.

Chappell had been searching for a place for her family, which includes her daughter Orianah and her two sons, Skyler and Chad. Two of her children are disabled, and with the responsibilities of multiple doctor appointments, working full time and managing a household, she is thankful to have found security in her living situation. The family is looking forward to schools, making friends, spreading love and joy and making a difference in the community.

“It was a struggle to find a community that would understand us and take us in so warmly,” Chappell said. “It really means so much to us to be able to be a part of this amazing village.”

Tammy Boland, a new Alpenglow Village tenant, said, “The apartments have been a blessing for those of us who love living in Steamboat Springs and want to continue living here. We are thankful for this affordable housing complex. We love the location near shopping, the river and the bus stop. The rooms are large, and the buildings are beautiful.”

Another new resident, Lauren Hughes, said, “I’m absolutely in love with my new place, and it feels awesome to be able to afford such a nice, brand-new place in Steamboat. I’m so grateful for it. My neighbors are also wonderful people, and it’s cool getting to know them.”

Yampa Valley Housing Authority is proud to continue to bring affordable housing units to Steamboat. We will remain committed to our mission statement and continue to positively impact the lives of our community.

Alison Brodie serves on the Yampa Valley Housing Authority Board as a member of the Property Management Team. Other members of the Property Management Team contributed to this article.