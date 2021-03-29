Building Community: Thank you, Kathi Meyer

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In the midst of a global pandemic, a local housing pioneer ended her over two-decades of service with little recognition or fanfare. A founding member of the Yampa Valley Housing Authority (YVHA), longtime board member and past president of the Regional Affordable Living Foundation (RALF) and Routt County Habitat for Humanity, Kathi Meyer stepped away from the YVHA Board in December 2020. Quite unceremoniously, she tied a bow on a career of volunteer service to multiple housing organizations that have made a significant impact on the housing landscape in the Steamboat Springs area.

If you live in affordable housing of any type, chances are Kathi had a significant role in making that housing supply both available and affordable. Her tireless efforts helped create the largest supply of deed-restricted affordable housing in the county, the West End Village neighborhood. She helped found and lead YVHA from a small ambitious organization to a leader in locals housing development and management. Under her leadership at RALF, YVHA and Habitat for Humanity, more than 400 locals housing units have been developed. She also created and sustained a Down Payment Assistance Program that has helped hundreds of locals afford to purchase their first homes.

Our community owes a debt of gratitude to Kathi for her years of service and her contributions to our local housing efforts. A very heartfelt thank you to Kathi Meyer for her dedication and service to the mission of affordable housing in the Yampa Valley.

Jason Peasley is the executive director of the Yampa Valley Housing Authority.