Building Community: Rent and mortgage assistance during COVID-19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Thanks to community-wide support, rent and mortgage financial assistance is available to Routt County residents impacted by the COVID-19 international pandemic.

From small and large private donors to local government, businesses and nonprofit organizations, our community has come together to help our neighbors. And, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority is pleased to announce we have received a $25,000 grant from the Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund to help with this community-wide support, which will be distributed through LiftUp of Routt County.

If you are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 and need assistance with your rent or mortgage:

Step No. 1: Don’t hesitate to ask for assistance. This is a community-wide challenge, and we are all in this together.

Step No. 2: Call Routt County Human Services at 970-870-5280 and leave a message. Your call will be returned within 24 hours from a blocked number. You can also email Human Services at dhsfamed@co.routt.co.us.

Step No. 3: Call LiftUp of Routt County at 970-875-3445 and leave a message. You can also email LiftUp at casemanager2@liftuprc.org. You can find LiftUp’s applications at liftuprc.org/what-we-do/#financial-assistance.

We are nearing the end of this pandemic, but we know the next few months will continue to be challenging. Special thanks to everyone in our community who has supported, and continues to support, housing security, especially during this pandemic.

All donations small and large help and can be made to LiftUp of Routt County at liftuprc.org. Thank you.

Catherine Carson serves on the Yampa Valley Housing Authority board. The “Building Community” column runs quarterly in Steamboat Pilot & Today.