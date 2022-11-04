Builder of new fire station, city hall building to host meet for local contractors next week
Nov. 9 meeting to shares opportunities for community businesses
FCI Constructors will host an outreach session next week for local contractors and businesses interested in participating in the construction of Steamboat Springs’ new city hall and fire station.
The session will be from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Carver Conference Room at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. During this time, the project team will discuss opportunities for local construction contractors and businesses as well as answer questions about the project.
The city is in the process of designing and constructing a multi-million-dollar downtown building at the current city hall location, 137 10th St. The facility is being designed to create a downtown civic campus housing numerous municipal services at one site.
