STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Some of the world’s greatest authors are women, and in celebration of a day that recognizes the achievements of all women, Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Short Story Dispenser will be offering free stories written by women for an eight-day period.

Starting Friday, March 1, the dispenser’s theme will be “The Female Voices: 8 Days of Women Authors in Bud’s Short Story Dispenser.” The event will end on Friday, March 8, the day the world celebrates International Women’s Day.

“There are actually over 9,000 authors to date, so there are a lot of women writers to be read on a regular basis when you get your random selection,” the library’s Adult Programs Coordinator Jennie Lay wrote in an email. “But, for this special eight-day stint, it will be 100 percent women authors when you push the button.”

The Short Story Dispenser was provided to the Yampa Valley community in memory of Wayne E. Swanson. The easy-to-use machine is located next to the library’s front desk. Simply select from one-minute, three-minute or children’s story options and receive a free, eco-friendly scroll with your preferred story. The dispenser will return to its regular catalog on Saturday, March 9.

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com, call 970-871-4208 or follow her on Twitter @MackenzieShawna.