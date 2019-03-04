Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Foreign Films Series brings award-winning film from Africa to Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Imagine being 9 years old, an orphan, an exile from your home and a prisoner all because someone has accused you of witchcraft. In the next Foreign Film Series, hosted by Bud Werner Memorial Library and held at the Chief Theater, director Rungano Nyon takes viewers into this scenario in her BAFTA award-winning debut film, “I Am Not a Witch.”

The United Kingdom and Zambia co-produced movie focuses on 9-year-old Shula who is exiled to a witch camp run by a corrupt government official. Tied to the ground by a white ribbon and threatened with the possibility of transforming into a goat if she attempts escape, Shula becomes a spectacle and is soon exploited for her supposed “powers.” Shula soon faces the tough decision of risking escape or wasting away in the camp.

The movie, which the library has referred to as a “satiric feminist fairytale,” has been a hit at over 50 international film festivals, winner of 16 awards and was even submitted as a contender for the 2017 Academy Awards’ Best Foreign Language Film.

“There is so much cool modern stuff coming from all over the African continent in regards to art, film, fashion, literature and dance these days,” said Jennie Lay, the library’s adults programs coordinator. “This is a chance to see one little piece of it.”

“I Am Not a Witch” will screen at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at the Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave. The movie will be shown in Nyanjna and English with English subtitles.

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com, call 970-871-4208 or follow her on Twitter @MackenzieShawna.