Bud Werner Memorial Library to screen Russian-language film Monday
Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series is set to return at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, with a Russian-language film, “The Whaler Boy.”
The movie tells the story of a 15-year-old boy, who lives as a whale hunter in an isolated village in northern Russia near the Bering Strait. When the town is introduced to the internet, the boy quickly becomes infatuated with a webcam model from America. The encounter awakens a desire in the boy to find love, so he sets out across the sea to meet his mysterious webcam crush.
The film features stunning photography of dramatic landscapes, and off-kilter humor that highlights the division between two worlds.
For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/WhalerBoy.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.