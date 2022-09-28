Bud Werner Memorial Library to screen Russian-language film Monday

Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free foreign film series is set to return at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, with a Russian-language film, “The Whaler Boy.”

The movie tells the story of a 15-year-old boy, who lives as a whale hunter in an isolated village in northern Russia near the Bering Strait. When the town is introduced to the internet, the boy quickly becomes infatuated with a webcam model from America. The encounter awakens a desire in the boy to find love, so he sets out across the sea to meet his mysterious webcam crush.

The film features stunning photography of dramatic landscapes, and off-kilter humor that highlights the division between two worlds.

For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/WhalerBoy .