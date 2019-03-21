Bud Werner Memorial Library takes Steamboat Springs underwater in the Sudan with Wild Films

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Almost a decade ago, Jennie Lay, the adult program coordinator at Bud Werner Memorial Library, bumped into the former International Wildlife Film Festival director at a journalism conference in Missoula, Montana. Over beers in a theater lobby, a plan was hatched to bring films and shorts from the annual festival to audiences in Steamboat Springs.

Ever since then, the library hosts monthly screenings of top films from the previous year’s festival, and sometimes, the festival has such a good year, the library is able to host double-monthly features.

If you go What: Wild Films presents “Underwater Wilderness: Sudan”

When: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, March 25

Where: Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Library Hall, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

“That has happened during several months after the 2018 festival,” Lay wrote in an email to Steamboat Pilot & Today. “What a strong year we’ve had for wildlife documentaries.”

Monday’s screening will be no different.

March’s Wild Films selection is titled “Underwater Wilderness: Sudan” and follows two Hungarian divers through coral reefs of the Western Red Sea Coast. Their exploration brings them face to face with sharks, through shipwrecks and reveals the abandoned underwater living experiment of Jacques Cousteau.

“Consider this your virtual springs break adventure,” Lay said.

Coming along on the visit to Steamboat is “Adaptation Bangladesh: Sea Level Rise,” which explores climate change and how one anthropologist doesn’t want it to be a reality devoid of hope for the people of Bangladesh.

Underwater Wilderness: Sudan (TRAILER) from Filmjungle on Vimeo.

“These aren’t blockbusters — wildlife films aren’t ‘big’ in that way,” Lay said. “But, they are meaningful and impactful, and they surely raise Steamboat’s consciousness about the environment and make us care about all kinds of species that inhabit the planet.”

The screening starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Library Hall. And don’t miss the library’s screening of three special shorts selected from the 2018 festival to celebrate Earth Day a little early on April 11.

