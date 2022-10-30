Bud Werner Memorial Library screens powerful film about recovery from gruesome injury
On Thursday, Nov. 3, The Bud Werner Memorial Library is partnering with STARS to present a free community screening of “Move Me,” followed by a moderated discussion.
The film follows Kelsey Peterson’s journey to adapt to life with a disability. In 2012, Peterson suffered a spinal injury when she dove into Lake Superior and hit the bottom head-first. The accident took away function and sensation from her chest down, and stripped Peterson’s self-identity as an athlete and a dancer.
“Move Me” explores Peterson’s recovery as she is reminded of her vitality and eventually finds dance again. During the film, Peterson grapples with the decision to participate in a cutting-edge clinical trial, speaks with family and peers, and shares her own vulnerabilities while trying to repair her body, mind and spirit.
Bud Werner will air “Move Me” at 6:30 p.m. in Library Hall. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/MoveMe.
