Bud Werner Memorial Library presents free personal cybersecurity learning session

Chris Murphy

Courtesy photo

The Bud Werner Library in Steamboat will present an interactive talk next week focusing on cyber threats.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Library Hall, Cybersecurity Engineer Chris Murphy will cover how devices get hacked as he presents a program titled, “Personal Security in the Computer Age.”

Using publicly available tools during his presentation, Murphy will show attendees the vulnerabilities and ongoing attacks that are now happening all over the world.

Additionally, a discussion regarding privacy in the digital age will highlight how participants can take action to better protect themselves. This free community talk is an introduction for an upcoming Lunch and Learn series with Murphy at Colorado Mountain College.

Three CMC classes will be offered during the spring semester focusing on basic and advanced cyber defense for home and small business users, as well as a class on electronic privacy. A college representative will be on hand at the library talk to answer questions and help with enrollment. Visit SteamboatLibrary.org/cybersecurity for more.