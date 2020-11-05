Bud Werner Memorial Library hosts virtual Lunafest women’s film festival

“How to Swim,” directed by Noa Gusakov, follows a terrified pregnant woman on an afternoon of hijinks with a stranger. (Courtesy/Lunafest)





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Lunafest women’s film festival is returning to Steamboat Springs. The festival features films made by women for women and has been coming to the Bud Werner Memorial Library for about a decade.

Typically, the short-film fest fills library hall with viewers but, with COVID-19, has gone virtual.

The library has paid for people in Steamboat to view the program for free.

“The library is committed to lifelong learning and entertainment and enjoyment and engagement for everyone,” said Jennie Lay, the adult programs coordinator at Bud Werner Memorial Library. “Lunafest, time and time again, proves a wonderful way to showcase new and creative and interesting ideas from all over the world. It’s also a wonderful way to boost the voices of women since the films in the lineup are always films made by women.”

The festival is free, but people must register to get a log-in to watch during the 24-hour viewing period from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. The 2020 program is seven films long and runs for just over 90 minutes. Potential viewers can register at steamboatlibrary.org/events/lunafest2020.

Typically, the library partners with Youngbloods Collective and charges for tickets. Usually, the viewing is accompanied by an art installation, music and a social gathering.

“Obviously, we can’t do any of that this year,” said Lay. “This year … it’s just a really great film festival.”

None of the films are rated, but Lunafest suggests viewers be 13 or older.

“Purl,” directed by Kristen Lester of Pixar, is about a ball of yarn that gets a job at a male-dominated start-up. It is one of seven films in the 2020 Lunafest short film festival lineup. (Courtesy/Lunafest)





The lineup includes an animated film called “Purl” about a ball of yarn that gets a job at a high-energy, male-dominated start-up.

“Ballet After Dark” is about a group of survivors of sexual abuse who find solace and community through dance therapy. “Game” follows a young woman who tries out for a high school boys’ basketball team, while “How To Swim” takes the viewer along with a young pregnant woman who embarks on an adventurous afternoon with a stranger.

