Bud Werner Library to start new year with Wild Shorts film collection
This week, the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs will present a free screening of its Wild Shorts program, which features seven award-winning short films chosen from the 2022 International Wildlife Film Festival.
The hourlong program will showcase films on a variety of wildlife topics including a scuttled Australian Navy ship that now serves as an artificial reef, the story of a “Loon” who cares for more than 2,000 acres of Minnesota’s wild lake country and the surgical applications of a porcupine’s quill.
The Wild Shorts collection will screen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in Library Hall. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/2022WildShorts.
