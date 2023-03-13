Bud Werner Library to screen trio of new climbing films Thursday
On Thursday, March 16, the Reel Rock film festival will return to the Bud Werner Memorial Library with three new films featuring some of the year’s biggest climbing and adventure stories.
This year’s film selection, which will screen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Library Hall, features “Burning the Flame,” which follows Austrian climbers Babsi Zangerl and Jacopo Larcher attempting a free ascent of The Nameless Tower in Pakistan; “DNA,” featuring Seb Bouin tackling one of the world’s hardest sport climbs, the Verdon Gorge in France; and “Resistance Climbing,” where in conflict-torn Palestine, a diverse group of climbers finds community, solace and redemption.
In order to support Reel Rock’s ongoing visit to Steamboat and the presentation at the library, the library is asking for a $5 suggested donation at the door. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/ReelRock2023.
