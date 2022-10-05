Bud Werner Library to screen groundbreaking dance documentary Monday

On Monday, Oct. 10, Bud Werner Memorial Library will hold a free screening of a critically acclaimed documentary that debuted during the 2021 Sundance Film Festival as part of the library’s ongoing Dance on Film series.

The film, “Ailey,” follows trailblazing dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey through his search for truth in movement, which culminated in his enduring choreographic style that centers on the Black American experience. The documentary is told through Ailey’s own words and features archival footage and interviews with those who knew him intimately, resulting in a resonant biography of an elusive visionary.

“Ailey” will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Library Hall. Bud Werner is partnering with Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp, and Steamboat Dance Theater to produce the film series.

For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Ailey .