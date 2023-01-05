Bud Werner Library to screen free German language murder mystery Monday
The Bud Werner Memorial Library’s foreign film series will continue with “Hinterland,” a German-language murder mystery film directed by Oscar-winner Stefan Ruzowitzky.
The movie, which will be screened for free at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, takes place in 1920 amid the fallout of the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Peter Perg, a disillusioned soldier of the Great War, returns home to a city he no longer recognizes, having spent years as a prisoner of war.
Perg decides to investigate a series of murders targeting veterans. But the further he looks into the crimes, the more he feels the looming threat of the killer. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Hinterland.
