Bud Werner Library to screen film on Native culture, healing nature
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Bud Werner Memorial Library will present a free screening of “Returning Home,” a film centered on Native culture, salmon, healing people and healing nature.
The film, which will play at 6:30 p.m. in Library Hall, uses Phyllis Jack-Webstad of Secwépemc in British Columbia as a means of observing trauma experienced by people and the natural world. Jack-Webstad is a residential school survivor whose experiences inspired the Orange Shirt Day movement.
“Returning Home” follows her on a nationwide education tour, while her family struggles to heal multigenerational wounds at home in Secwépemc territory. The film also explores the lowest salmon run in Canadian history, and how a multiyear fishing moratorium is tearing at the fabric of Secwépemc community.
“Returning Home” was named Best Living with Wildlife film at the 2022 International Film Festival. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/ReturningHome.
