Bud Werner Library to screen film in honor of Ag Week

In honor of Ag Appreciation Week, Bud Werner Memorial Library will present a free screening of “Bitterbrush,” a New York Times Critics’ Pick documentary about two modern-day cattlewomen on the range for a summer.

Emelie Mahdavian’s film follows Hollyn Patterson and Colie Moline, range riders who are spending their last summer herding cattle in remote Idaho. The two spend the summer completely off the grid with only their dogs as companions, braving inclement weather and perilous work conditions.

“Bitterbrush” renders a portrait of friendship, life transitions and the work of two skilled young women in the isolated and beautiful landscape of the American West, ultimately showcasing a way of life rarely seen on film.

The documentary will screen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in Library Hall. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Bitterbrush .