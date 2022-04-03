Bud Werner Library to present Reel Rock on Wednesday

Charles Albert on La Révolutionnaire in Fontainebleau, France.

Neil Hart/Courtesy photo

The Reel Rock film festival will return live to the Bud Werner Library with a new collection of the year’s best climbing films.

The flicks are filled with action, wild journeys and rollicking humor. The library will present four new films from the creators of “The Alpinist” and “The Dawn Wall” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, in Library Hall.

According to the library, this year’s festival includes “Bridge Boys” with Pete Whittaker and Tom Randall, a horizontal big-wall adventure on the longest, hardest and most ridiculous crack climb ever attempted.

Other films are “Barefoot Charles” with Charles Albert, “Big Things to Come” with Alex Johnson, and “Cuddle” with Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell and Adam Stack.

“Cuddle” is about a massive, remote link-up of 17 alpine summits pushing the world’s best climbers to the brink — and into each others’ shivering arms.

Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell feeling tired on day 2 from the film “Cuddle.”

Adam Stack/Courtesy photo

“Barefoot Charles” follows an opera-singing, cave-dwelling, animal-skinning minimalist tackling futuristic boulder problems in the Fontainebleau forest and “Big Things to Come” latches onto Johnson’s struggle with a boulder problem, which propels her on a decade-long journey of self-discovery.





There will be a $5 suggested donation at the door to help support the community screening of these films. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/reelrock2022 .