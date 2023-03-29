Bud Werner Library to host Maasai cultural event on Tuesday

Three members of the Maasai people will visit Bud Werner Library on Tuesday, April 4. The Maasai community lives outside Nairobi, Kenya, where they are trying to maintain their ancient cultural heritage while balancing the pressures of modern society.

Bud Werner Library/Courtesy photo

Three members of the Maasai people of Kenya will visit the Bud Werner Library next week, seeking to share a look into their culture, as well as discuss the difficulties they face at home.

The Maasai presenters live outside Nairobi, Kenya, in the Ngong Hills, where they are trying to maintain their ancient cultural heritage under the pressures of modern society.

On Tuesday, April 4, in Library Hall, Maasai Chief Joseph ole Tipanko, his wife Cicilia, and John Parsitau will talk about their successes and challenges, including threats to their existence by yearslong drought that is wiping out cattle herds, their main livelihood. The trio will also demonstrate their tremendous singing and dancing skills, and will have jewelry and art items for sale to help raise funds for water projects and education.

The event is free and open to the community. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Maasai .