Bud Werner Library to host gardening open houses this week
Bud Werner Library and Routt County CSU Master Gardeners are hosting two open houses this week filled with free expert gardening advice and hands-on demonstrations to “grow your own” this summer.
Expert gardeners will be present for two open house events from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, and Wednesday, April 26. Attendees can learn how to maximize their gardens, how to best use the short growing season, and even whether a garden space is too small or large.
Additionally, Master Gardeners will lead a 30-minute “New to Routt County Gardening” lecture fom 5:30-6 p.m. each night.
The events offer seasoned gardeners or those with a budding green thumb a chance to talk one-on-one with the Yampa Valley’s gardening gurus. Experts will be on hand to discuss a variety of subjects, including soil, climate, seed selection, container gardening, high-mountain perennials, gardening with kids, season extension, weeds and more.
For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/MasterGardeners2023.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.