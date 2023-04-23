Bud Werner Library to host gardening open houses this week

Bud Werner Library and Routt County CSU Master Gardeners are hosting two open houses this week filled with free expert gardening advice and hands-on demonstrations to “grow your own” this summer.

Expert gardeners will be present for two open house events from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, and Wednesday, April 26. Attendees can learn how to maximize their gardens, how to best use the short growing season, and even whether a garden space is too small or large.

Additionally, Master Gardeners will lead a 30-minute “New to Routt County Gardening” lecture fom 5:30-6 p.m. each night.

The events offer seasoned gardeners or those with a budding green thumb a chance to talk one-on-one with the Yampa Valley’s gardening gurus. Experts will be on hand to discuss a variety of subjects, including soil, climate, seed selection, container gardening, high-mountain perennials, gardening with kids, season extension, weeds and more.

For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/MasterGardeners2023 .