Bud Werner Library streams intense climbing documentary, “The Dawn Wall”
Now through Jan. 3, Bud Werner Memorial Library is streaming “The Dawn Wall,” a documentary focused on two climbers’ efforts to scale a 3,000-foot rock face in Yosemite National Park.
The 100-minute film follows American rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson as they scale the Dawn Wall of El Capitan, even living on the sheer vertical cliff for periods of time. The pair blurs the line between dedication and obsession as they spend six years meticulously planning and practicing their route for the dangerous endeavor.
Library cardholders can stream the documentary at SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/DawnWall.
