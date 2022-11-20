Bud Werner Library streams Indigenous film collection through Friday
Bud Werner Memorial Library is offering free access to the myriad of films streamed as part of the 2022 Native Cinema Showcase in honor of National American Indian Heritage Month. The showcase, which is available through Friday, Nov. 25, is hosted by the National Museum of the American Indian as part of its celebration of the best in Indigenous film.
Indigenous filmmakers seek guidance from their communities’ oral histories, knowledge and ancestral lands as they envision new paths for the future. The showcase provides a unique forum for engagement with filmmakers from Indigenous communities throughout the Western Hemisphere and Artic.
The online program consists of 35 films — six features and 30 shorts — representing 30 Native nations in eight different countries. There are 10 Indigenous languages spoken in the films, and genres include documentaries, music videos, and more.
For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/NativeCinemaShowcase2022.
